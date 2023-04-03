The owners of seven businesses in Mosta have started legal proceedings against the authorities claiming that roadworks which had been going on since 2020 were shoddy and negligent, causing them to suffer damages and loss of earnings.

The case was filed against Infrastructure Malta, Transport Malta, the Mosta local council and mayor Christopher Grech, contractor Carmel Vella Limited and the Malta Tourism Authority.

The businesses complained that in recent years, Main Street, Mosta, where their businesses are located, has twice been closed to traffic and dug up following shoddy work.

They said they had invested in stock for their businesses and until recently enjoyed repeat customers. However, through the negligence of the authorities and the contractor, they were now suffering loss of earnings.

They had managed to build strong goodwill in their respective businesses on this public road, until the authorities decided to embark on infrastructural works in 2020 “without any plan, logic and seriousness” and riddled with carelessness and inexperience.

They claimed that these works brought to nothing the goodwill of the applicants’ businesses and apart from damages inflicted on the applicants, they also saw a substantial loss of business.

They argued that due to lack of planning, the work lasted two whole years and the same street was redone twice.

The road was closed for the first time in November 2020 and was reopened to traffic in December last year.

They said there was no proper diversion of traffic and neither a contingency plan in case the works took longer than expected. There were only three workmen on site at any given time.

The complainants said they had repeatedly tried to seek redress but their pleas to the authorities and all those involved had fallen on deaf ears. Various judicial protests were also ignored.

The complainants are Chris Spiteri Cremona, Carmen Spiteri Cremona, Charlene Camilleri, Stephen Camilleri, Kenneth Piscopo, Christine Azzopardi, Ramon Schembri, Duncan Schembri Bonnett, Basar Noor Ui, Jake Fenech, Alison Claire Vella and Hector Vella.

The businesses are Ta’ Julina Boutique Living, DC Dress Code, The Convenience Shop, Paul & Waters, Kebab Time, Glo Up, and Treasures Baby and Kids Wear.

Lawyers Elaine Sammut, Karl Micallef, Jason Azzopardi and Kris Busietta signed the writ.