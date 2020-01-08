MOSTA 1

Xuereb 26

GUDJA UNITED 0

MOSTA

A.Vella-5.5, P. Gusso-6, G. Aquilina-5, Weverton-5, D. Bonniċi-5.5, D. Xuereb-7, T. Farrugia-5.5, D. Brown-5, M, Muchardi-6, Z. Brincat-6, C. Ememe-5.

GUDJA UNITED

J. Debono-5, J. Bondin-6, Z. Cassar-6 (66 Nivaldo-) A. Friggieri-6, R. Winchester-5 (84 J. Grioli), L. Cremona-6, J. Brincat-5.5 (49 G. Mensah-6.5), A. de Barros-6, M. Jimenez-5.5, J. Bolanos-6, R. Miranda-5.5.

Referee: Trustin Farrugia Cann.

Yellow cards: Farrugia, Cremona, Vella, Brincat.

BOV player of the match: Dexter Xuereb (Mosta).

Attendance: 157.

Mosta leave Gudja still in peril just above the relegation zone with a hard-fought victory at the Centenary Stadium.

Mosta’s winner had an element of luck as Dexter Xuereb’s mishit cross turned into a perfect shot which surpised the Gudja goalkeeper Jonathan Debono.

Gudja played with plenty of spirit and created a few chances as they almost snatched a draw late on when Andreas Vella kept out Renaldo Winchester’s shot.

Mosta were pumped for a must-win game and made this clear with a bright start.

Xuereb’s early surge down the right side, forced Jonathan Debono into action with the Gudja goalkeeper blocking Gabriel Aquilina’s eventual effort.

They were prepared to chase everything in pursuit of full points and it almost paid dividends on 20 minutes.

Zachary Brincat’s badly-hit cross turned into a shot with Debono producing a good block to deny him.

On the other side, former Mosta striker James Brincat nearly profited from a speculative shot with Andreas Vella allowed to squirm out of his grasp and out for a corner with the aid of the post.

It was not long before Mosta opened the score, Xuereb scoring directly from a cross after the ball seeped through a sea of players and past the surprised Debono.

But sensing their need to puck up points against teams like Mosta, Gudja began to press on.

Juan Bolanas did his best to rescue a wasted chance and headed a badly-sliced shot from the right by Llywelyn Cremona and deserved better than to see Vella turning the ball around the post.

Josef Mansueto brought on Gabriel Mensah in place of Brincat four minutes after

half-time. Moments later, Mensah was too quick for his markers on the left flank and Tyrone Farrugia had to resort to a foul to tame the Nigerian striker.

Nivaldo made his debut as Mansueto threw caution to the wind in the last 25 minutes, in an effort to save the game as he switched to a three-at-the-back system.

Gudja were playing at the tune as they kept up the attacking tempo. Another raid and they were unlucky not to equalise.

Nivaldo’s cross from the right had Miguel Jimenez running in, but his effort was partially blocked by Vella and eventually to safety.