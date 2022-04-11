A dilapidated area measuring 8,500m² in Mosta is being turned into a picnic spot in memory of Victor Calvagna who tragically died last year after being hit by a car in an accident that shook the country.

The area will be embellished with tree planting and picnic benches and the site will be maintained by Parks Malta.

In collaboration with Puttinu Cares, set up by Calvagna himself, Parks Malta will be planting a tree for every donation exceeding €300.

Commemorative labels in remembrance of those who died from cancer and others who survived the disease will be hung on the trees.

The news was announced on Monday, ahead of the Puttinu Cares' fundraising marathon that is being held on Good Friday.

Environment Minister Miriam Dalli said the government and Parks Malta were committed to continuing to provide more open public spaces.