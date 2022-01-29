BALZAN 2

Kaljevic 8, Jalu 42

MOSTA 3

Failla 18 pen., Riascos 34

Donkin 84

BALZAN

J. Galea-5.5, A. Loof-5.5, M. Grima-6 (88 M. Trustfull), A. Daniels-5.5 (64 P. Fenech), U. Ljubomirac-6, M. Zlatkovic-6, S. Jalu-6 (64 A. Andrejic), N. Frendo-5.5 (75 G. Camilleri), M. Mijic-6, B. Kaljevic-6, S. Cipriott-6.

MOSTA

I. Akpan-6, R. Fernandes-5 (46 T. Farrugia), R. Briffa-5.5 (61 Y. Loen), G. Acheampong-6 (86 Z. Brincat), C. Failla-6.5, J. Bezzina-6.5 (86 G. Sciberras), L. Riascos-6.5, D. Antwi-7, R. Morisco-5.5, S. Akinbule-6 (80 W. Donkin), J. Ekani-6.

Referee: Andrea Sciriha.

Yellow cards: J. Galea, L. Riascos, U. Ljubomirac, S. Cipriott, G. Sciberras.

BOV Player of the Match: Dennis Agyare Antwi (Mosta).

Mosta returned to winning ways as they defeated Balzan by the odd goal in five in an entertaining match between two teams who are desperate for points.

Balzan were coming from three disappointing games which saw them lose precious points in the final stages against Birkirkara and Ħamrun Spartans and suffer a narrow defeat to bottom-placed Sliema Wanderers.

They may have thought the game would turn out to be an easy match after they managed to take an early lead but Mosta had other thoughts and played a very good game – definitely the best game in recent weeks – to end up collecting the three points.

