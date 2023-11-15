The U-turn by the authorities who had wanted to remove mature trees from Mosta Square showed how the people had the power to effect change when decisions by politicians went against the common good, a large crowd was told in a protest on Wednesday evening.

Workers on Tuesday had started to implement a council decision to replant the trees elsewhere in the locality, but the council reversed its decision on Wednesday after public outrage and appeals for reconsideration by the prime minister, among others.

Wednesday's protest was organised by the Graffitti lobby group, which had led protests on the site. Activists stayed overnight to stop heavy machinery from moving in, despite a skirmish with police.

People who turned up for the protest filled the small square and parking area where the trees are located, all the way to the top of the steps on the church parvis.

The Mosta trees, shorn of their leaves and branches but saved from being uprooted. Photo Jonathan Borg.

Graffitti activist Marie Claire Gatt said that while the decision to save the trees was a victory worth celebrating, the authorities should not have decided to remove the trees in the first place.

“We should not have needed to sleep on the tarmac and be dragged to the ground (by the police) just to keep a dozen trees here,” she said. “We do not want a paternalistic political class, where justice is only served by political intervention as though they are doing the public a favour. We demand that the authorities prioritise the people's welfare and environmental protection, resisting the whims of those wielding power.

Disgraceful decision by the Environment Authority

Gatt hit out at the Environment Authority (ERA) for having given permission for the tees to be removed. This, she said, was not an oversight but part of a pattern that had seen green areas diminished in favour of lucrative development projects.

Graffitti activist Marie Claire Gatt addresses the protest in Mosta.

She said it was crucial that parliament enacted a law that would allow the public and NGOs to appeal permits issued by ERA because there was currently no option to do so.

Mosta resident Louise Vella, a former school teacher, said that the incident had solidified proof that citizens could make a difference when they stood up for what they believe in.

“To everyone who came and supported us and who criticized this project online, thank you, because if it weren’t for you these trees would have been uprooted,” she said to applause.

Mayor urged to apologise

BirdLife Malta CEO Mark Sultana said Mosta mayor Chris Grech should apologise for the council's decision and perhaps resign - a call which triggered a wave of applause and chants of “ma rriduħx” (we don’t want him) by the crowd.

He said the decision to remove the trees was a symptom of the environmental problems that Malta was facing.

“ERA’s decision in this matter is embarrassing because they are supposed to safeguard our trees and natural resources. At their core they should have been biased against this permit,” Sultana said.“It is time to remind your politicians that they are there to serve the people, he said.”