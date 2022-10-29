BIRKIRKARA 1

Zibo 7

MOSTA 2

Brincat 31; Akrong 35

BIRKIRKARA

G. Nava-4, O. Iorio-5 E. Pepe-5, D. Pires Dall’Oca-6 (61 K. Tulimieri), Y. Yankam-5.5, P. Mbong-5.5 (61 J.P. Farrugia-5), K. Zammit-5 (81 J. Valletta), F. Falcone-5.5 (46 A. Alves-6), C. Attard-4, E. Cabrera-5, S. Zibo-6.

MOSTA

I. Akpan-7, C. Ememe-6, D. Bonnici-5 (52 J. Ibe), C. Failla-7.5, G. Sciberras-6.5 (83 N. Agius), B. Diarra-6, J. Akrong-6.5 (77 R. Briffa), G. Acheampong-6.5 (77 P. Tenebe), S. Kingue-6, J. Vassallo-6, Z. Brincat-7 (77 T. Akiti).

Referee Ishmael Barbara.

Yellow cards Bonnici, Akiti, Ememe, Cabrera, Ibe.

BOV Player of the match Zachary Brincat (Mosta).

Mosta punished some sloppy defending from Birkirkara to secure a stunning victory at the Tony Bezzina Stadium.

It looked as though the Blues were set for a difficult afternoon when they found themselves behind after seven minutes when Simon Zibo put Birkirkara ahead.

But the Stripes were authors of their own downfall as they committed two defensive howlers in the space of four first-half minutes to enable Mosta turn the match in their favour.

From then on, Mosta defended stoutly to secure another three vital points that lifted them to fifth place on 14 points, level with Gudja United and Balzan while condemning Birkirkara to their second successive defeat.

Click here for full story