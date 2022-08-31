Mosta youngster Will Donkin will no longer stay in Maltese football as he completed a move to the Chinese Super League.

Donkin, 21, has joined Shenzen after spending the past two seasons at Mosta.

Donkin, who also holds an English passport, was brought to Malta by Balzan in December 2020.

Donkin, who hails from Chinese Taipei, played over 30 games in Malta. He came up through the ranks of Crystal Palace in the early stages of his career and also had a spell with Norwegian giants Stabaek.

