Mosta Athletic were promoted for the first time to the top division of Maltese football in 1973-74. That season has since been etched with letters of gold in the history of the club.

Mosta made their senior league debut on October 12, 1974 against Floriana. The Blues lost only 1-0 but that season they could gather only three points in the campaign, and they were promptly relegated.

The following season there was another first for Mosta. They took part for the first time in the FA Trophy and they celebrated the occasion with a bang.

The Blues created a sensation when they eliminated Hibernians 2-0 in the first round and in the following round, they held mighty Floriana to a draw before they were eliminated in the replay.

