Mosta scored deep into stoppage time to rescue a point in a 1-1 draw with Santa Lucia in a clash between two teams engaged in the battle against relegation.

The draw leaves Mosta two points ahead of Santa Lucia who lie three points ahead of Balzan, with two games to go.

Santa Lucia were a more determined side in the first half as they were hoping to extend their positive form of late with a win which would have put them closer to retaining their status. They managed to take a deserved lead but during the second half, the Blues pushed hard for the equaliser and scored at the death to stay ahead of Santa Lucia in the table.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta