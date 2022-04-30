VALLETTA 2

Fontanella 57

Dilaver 82

MOSTA 3

Morisco 13; Acheampong 25

Ememe 45

VALLETTA

A. Guarnone-4 (68 Y. Cini), S. Dimech-5 (68 J. Mallia), M. Sansone-6, C. Gauci-5, A. Zammit-7 (80 K. Tulimieri), E. Pena Beltre-6.5, E. Promise-5, R. Muscat-6, E. Sala-5 (46 S. Mackay), C. Prado-6 (80 H. Dilaver), M. Fontanella-7.5.

MOSTA

I. Akpan-6, C. Ememe-6 (75 M. Mifsud), G. Acheampong-7 (87 R. Fernandes Da Silva), C. Failla-6.5, J. Vassallo-5.5, B. Diarra-6, L. Riascos-6, D. Agyare-6 (55 W. Donkin), R. Morisco-6.5, Z. Brincat-6 (55 N. Agius), R. Ekani-6. Referee Ishmael Barbara.

Yellow card Pena Beltre.

BOV Player of the Match Rafael Morisco (Mosta).

Mosta secured their place in next season’s BOV Premier League after they beat Valletta 3-2 at the Tony Bezzina Stadium on Saturday.

Joseph Grech’s side took to the pitch keeping in mind the fact that three points would safeguard their status among the top echelon of Maltese football.

Grech made wholesale changes to his squad after last weekend’s draw to Sta Lucia, bringing in Zachary Brincat, Luis Riascos and Dennis Antwi for Will Donkin, Nathan Agius and Sunday Akinbule.

Danilo Doncic made two changes to his squad with Shaun Dimech and Michele Sansone playing in place of Jean Borg and Kevin Tulimieri.

