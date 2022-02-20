MOSTA 1

Donkin 27

SLIEMA WANDERERS 0

MOSTA

I. Akpan-6.5; R. Briffa-6 (71 G. Sciberras), W. Donkin-6 (78 Z. Brincat), C. Failla-6, B. Diarra-6, T. Farrugia-6.5, L. Riascos-6, D. Antwi-6 (71 C. Ememe), Rafael-6.5 (78 R. Silva), S. Akinbule-6, R. Ekani-6.

SLIEMA WANDERERS

D. Cassar-6; K. Shaw-6 (64 J. Rengifo), G. Aquilina-5 (46 E. Agius-6), M. Scerri-6, D. Holla, M. Piciollo-6 (45 J. Goncalves), O. Bethancourt-6, J. Farrugia-5, M. Beerman-5, D. Vukovic (14 J. Mintoff-5), V. Berisha-6.

Referee Darryl Agius.

Yellow cards Aquilina, Farrugia, Antwi, Mintoff, Goncalves, Ekani, Ememe, Bethancourt.

Red card Danny Holla (SW) 90.

BOV Player of the Match William Donkin (Mosta).

A first-half strike by William Donkin earned a vital 1-0 victory for Mosta in their relegation six-pointer against Sliema Wanderers, at the Centenary Stadium.

Led by Joseph Grech, Mosta have now moved to 21 points, opening a 10-point lead over rock-bottom Sliema with eight games left for the end of the season.

On the other hand, Sliema missed the opportunity to reduce the gap with their fellow relegation rivals as they remain anchored in the last position with just 11 points, nine away from third-bottom Balzan.

The Wanderers were playing their first game since the sacking of Italian coach Andrea Pisanu, with former club captain Noel Turner taking the reins as interim coach.

After 15 minutes, Sliema Wanderers were forced to replace energetic wingback Dejan Vukovic who picked up an injury. Former Malta international John Mintoff was deployed in his place.

