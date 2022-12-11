Mosta moved up to the lofty heights of fifth in the Premier League with a comfortable win over Santa Lucia at the Centenary Stadium on Sunday.

The defeat was the fourth in a row for Vincenzo Potenza’s side and sees them drop to 13th place in the table.

Mosta came into the game looking for their third successive win, and made only one change with Zachary Brincat coming in for Johnson Nsumoh.

Before kick-off, Mosta defender Clayton Failla was presented with a memento on the occasion of his 450th league appearance in the premier league. The former Malta left-back is sixth in the all-time premier league appearances list.

In a tight opening period, Santa Lucia gave a good account of themselves, but they went a goal down in the 25th minute.

Christ Ememe, was again turning in a high-energy performance in midfield and the Nigerian midfielder fired his side ahead on 25 minutes. He met Duane Bonniċi to thump a crisp shot over Matthew Calleja Cremona for his 8th goal of the season.

More details here...