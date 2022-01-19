Mosta FC are set to sign Dutch midfielder Youri Loen, the Times of Malta can confirm.

The Blues are looking to bring in a midfield enforcement after earlier on Wednesday they had announced that they had parted ways with Serbian midfielder Ivan Djoric.

It is understood that the Blues have now agreed terms with the experienced Dutch midfielder who is set to arrive in Malta on Wednesday before putting pen to paper on a deal until the end of the season.

Loen has come through the youth ranks of SV Orio before moving to NEC Nijmegen.

