Mosta FC have completed a double swoop when signing veteran midfielder Roderick Briffa and defender Isaac Ntow from Birkirkara FC.

The 40-year-old midfielder has been on the books of Birkirkara FC for two seasons now and this season he was a regular starter for Andre Paus’ side during their UEFA Conference League ties against La Fiorita, of San Marino, and NK Olimpija Ljubljana, of Slovenia.

However, the right-sided midfielder has yet to make an appearance for the Stripes in the BOV Premier League and was keen for a move that would provide him the chance of more first-team football.

Birkirkara and Mosta reached a deal on Wednesday evening and Roderick Briffa put pen to paper on a two-year contract.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta