Mosta have made a second signing when they brought in midfielder Santiago Martinez Palaza.

The 21-year-old Colombian midfielder has agreed terms with the Blues and has agreed to put pen to paper on a deal until the end of the season.

The arrival of Martinez Palaza will be a huge shot in the arm for Mosta coach Mark Miller who lost several players during the Christmas break after opting to part ways with the club.

The five-foot seven midfielder started his career in Mexico with Santos Laguna before moving out on loan with Tampiro Madero FC.

Martinez Palaza is the second acquisition made by Blues this month after earlier this week they have signed Brazilian defender Pedro Gusso.

Martinez Palaza’s signing came too late to feature in Wednesday’s match against Gudja United but he will now be expected to make his debut against Tarxien Rainbows on Saturday.