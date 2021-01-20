Mosta FC continued with their transfer activity when they signed French forward Christopher Bibaku, the Premier League side announced.

Bibaku, who was born in Congo, has agreed personal terms to join the Blues until the end of the season.

“Mosta FC is pleased to confirm Christopher Bibaku’s arrival from Finnish side AC Kajaani. The French striker has signed a contract with the Blues,” Mosta FC said in a statement.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the sports website by Times of Malta