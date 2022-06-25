Mosta FC completed their first signing of the summer transfer window when they reached an agreement to sign Ghana midfielder Patrick Mensah.

The Ghana defensive midfielder put pen to paper on a two-year deal.

The 22-year-old was a member of the Ghana U-20 team that won the AFCON in Mauritania a year ago.

Mensah is seen as an upcoming player who can leave his mark in the BOV Premier League last season.

The midfielder started his career in his country’s League 1 when he was on the books of Heart of Lion.

