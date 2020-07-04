Mosta have announced the signing of Johann Bezzina.

The talented midfielder moves to Blues from Premier League rivals Birkirkara.

To acquire the services of the 26-year-old midfielder Mosta had to beat the competition of Sirens who were also keen on the former Hibernians player.

Bezzina is regarded as one of the most gifted midfielders in the BOV Premier League and his signing is certainly a major boost for Mosta who will be looking go build on last season’s solid showing in the top flight which has seen them finish the campaign in a mid-table position.

The former Sliema Wanderers midfielder had joined Birkirkara in January 2019 but has struggled to secure a regular place in Andre Paus’ first team squad.

However, Bezzina is likely to play a major role in Mosta’s midfield as he looks to push for a return in the national team’s fold.