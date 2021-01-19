Mosta bolstered their squad when they signed Kosovo striker Florian Seferaj, the Times of Malta can reveal.

Seferaj arrived in Malta last week and on Monday he underwent a medical before putting pen to paper on a deal until the end of the season.

Seferaj, 20, is a Kosovo U-21 international and was called up for a category qualifier against Turkey, last November.

