Mosta FC have completed the signing of Nigerian striker Sunday Akinbule, the Times of Malta can confirm.

The Blues have been desperate to boost their forward line before the end of the transfer window and have set their sights on the 24-year-old forward.

Akinbule has put pen to paper on a one-year contract and could make his debut against Ħamrun Spartans on September 12.

During his career, Akinbule spent five years in Portuguese football where he was on the books of Farense, Sertanens and Felgueiras among others.

