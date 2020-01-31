Mosta FC have completed their transfer business with the signing of Nigerian striker David Onyeanula Ifeanyi.

The 19-year-old had been training with Mosta for almost a month and a half and during his stay he impressed coach Mark Miller.

In fact, during his trial at Mosta, Ifeanyi also played a friendly for Mosta against Sliema Wanderers where he managed to score both goals in a 2-2 draw.

On Thursday, Mosta decided to offer a contract to the player who will remain at the club until the end of the season, with an option of further extending his stay.

Despite his young age, Ifeanyi has already played in the top-flight in Romania as he was on the books of Rapid Bucharest.

This season, he started the campaign in Estonia with JK Viljandi but the move failed to work out and was subsequently brought to Malta by Mosta.

The Blues are now hopeful of having Ifeanyi available for Saturday’s Premier League match agiasnt Senglea Athletic.