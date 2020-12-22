Sirens and Mosta had to settle out for a point apiece yesterday after fighting out a 2-2 draw in an entertaining match.

While Mosta’s recent impetus had to be sustained for more security in the top half of the standings, Sirens were after a morale-booster in the shape of victory.

The two teams delivered the expected good things. Mosta drew on a gutsy determination and solid tactical sense as Sirens’ play had the stamp of unpredictability attached to their movements.

Giovanni Tedesco, who was appointed Sirens coach last week, seems to have immediately infused confidence and belief into his side.

The Italian mentor opted for a fluid 4-2-1-3 formation with Michael Mifsud assigned a roving role behind a three-pronged attack made of Wellington, Samba Tounkara and Wilfried Domoraud.

