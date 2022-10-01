MOSTA 1

Brincat 37

SIRENS 1

Bento 12 pen

MOSTA

I. Akpan-6.5, P. Mensah-5.5 (46 B. Diarra), R. Briffa-6 (69 P. Tenebe), C. Ememe-6.5, T. Farrugia-6, G. Acheampong-6 (89 G. Sciberras), J. Vassallo-6, Z. Brincat-6 (63 J. Nsumoh), J. Ekani-6.5, T. Akiti-6 (89 D. Bonnici).

SIRENS

M. Grech-6.5, M. Muniz-6, K. Sano-6.5 (64 S. Sessegnon), R. Tachikawa-6.5, S. Cipriott (34 S. Arab-6), A. Borg-6, P. Bento-6.5, G. Fernandes-6, D. Jackson-6, D. Promise-6 (75 W. De Oliveira).

Referee: Fyodor Zammit.

Yellow cards: Farrugia, Briffa, Arab, Borg.

BOV Player of the Match: Christ Ememe (Mosta).

Mosta and Sirens took a point each in a 1-1 draw following a balanced encounter at the Tony Bezzina Stadium.

The final stalemate sees Mosta join Floriana on the seven-point mark. Sirens, on the other hand, continue to chase their first win with a third draw in five matches.

The two teams shared the exchanges throughout the 90 minutes with both sides creating their fair share of opportunities.

Sirens coach Winston Muscat made three changes to the team which lost to Hamrun, starting with Matthew Grech in goal rather than Andrea Cassar while Gabriel Fernandes Ventura and David Promise replacing Weder Soares and Ivan Kolev.

On the other hand, Patrick Mensah was preferred to Boubakary Diarra for Mosta.

The Blues had an excellent opportunity to take the lead after six minutes when Zachary Brincat, served on the left by Acheampong, squared for Tobi Akiti but the latter hesitated and was blocked by Sirens custodian Grech.

