Mosta local council is to halt paving works around the town square ahead of the feast of Sta Marija.

Works will be halted on August 5 and the area will be cleaned up to ensure there is a safe and clean environment, the council said in a statement.

An old reservoir in the middle of the square will be given a new roof after it was found to be dangerous. Permits have been issued by the Planning Authority after consultation with the Superintendence of National Heritage.

The feast will be celebrated on August 15 but a range of activities including several band marches are held on preceding days.