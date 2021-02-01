A Syrian man, wanted by the police over an alleged attack on another Syrian man, has surrendered to the police.

Last week the police said that a 29-year-old man was grievously injured after he was stabbed in the neck. The attack took place on January 26 at a garage in Triq il-Kappar at 10pm.

The police was on the lookout for the aggressor.

The victim, who lives in Żebbuġ, was taken to Mater Dei Hospital suffering from knife wounds to his neck.