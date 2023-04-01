GZIRA UNITED 1

Dias 9

MOSTA 2

Failla 17; Brincat 79

GZIRA UNITED

D. Zarkov-5 (63 D. Cassar), G. Bohrer-6, L. Tabone-6 (84 Z. Scerri), N. Muscat-6 (63 Maxuell) (76 B. Borg), S. Pisani-6.5 (84 J. Mendoza), M. Dias-7, C. Riascos-6, T. Kolega-7, E. Silva-6.5, M. Cosic-6, J. De Assis-7.

MOSTA

I. Akpan-5.5, R. Briffa-5.5 (67 E. Chibueze), C. Ememe-6.5, P. Tenebe-6 (67 G. Sciberras), D. Bonnici-6 (88 W. Legault), C. Failla-7, B. Diarra-6, T. Farrugia-6.5, S. Kingue-6, J. Vassallo-6, Z. Brincat-7 (80 J. Ibe).

Referee Slobodan Petrovic.

Yellow cards Muscat, Tenebe, Bohrer, Bonnici, Sciberras, Chibueze, Riascos.

BOV Player of the match Steve Pisani (Gzira United).

A late Zachary Brincat goal headed Mosta a stunning 2-1 win over Gżira United to throw the race for European places wide open.

Mosta have now bridged the gap on second-placed Gżira United to just two points and one adrift of third-placed Birkirkara, who, however, face Birkirkara today.

