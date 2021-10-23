MOSTA 1

Morisco 83

FLORIANA 1

Ciolacu 21

MOSTA

M. Jovicic-6, R. Briffa-6.5, C. Failla-7, T. Farrugia-7, I. Doric-6 (70 L. Igbineweka), M. Hetemaj-6 (47 W. Donkin-6), L. Riascos-6.5, R. Morisco-6.5, Z. Brincat-6 (86 N. Agius), S. Akinbule-6, R. Ekani-6.

FLORIANA

G. Kitanov-6, A. Magri Overend-6 (77 A. Garzia), C. Rutjens-6, Z. Cassar-5.5, J. Arias-5 (61 J. Busuttil-5), A. Ciolacu-6 (77 M. Veselji), N. Garcia-5, B. Paiber-5, E. Callegari-5, E. Rebenja-5 (61 A. Caseres-5), R. Camenzuli-5.5 (61 D. Agius-6).

Referee: Etienne Mangion.

Yellow cards: Hetemaj, Ekani, Garcia, Rebenja, Caseres, Veselji,

BOV man of the match: Andrei Ciolacu (Floriana).

Floriana missed the chance to consolidate third spot as they were held by Mosta.

The Blues snatched a deserved late equaliser when Gianluca Atzori’s team looked on course to move just one point behind Birkirkara.

Rafael Morisco hit a rising shot behind Georgi Kitanov as Mosta laid siege to the Floriana goal, with Ryan Camenzuli clearing off the line.

Floriana had made most of the early running in the first half, a stark contrast to the backs-to-the-wall way in which they played the majority of the second half.

