Mosta FC completed their first signing ahead of the upcoming season when they secured the services of Colombian midfielder Luis Riascos on a season-long loan from Gżira United, the Times of Malta can confirm.
The young Colombian midfielder arrived in Malta in 2019 when he joined Sta Lucia FC where he left a good impression.
Last season, Gżira United moved quickly to secure the services of the 19-year-old and decided to give the player an opportunity to secure more first-team football when they loaned him out to Senglea Athletic.
