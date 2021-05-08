Mosta FC completed their first signing ahead of the upcoming season when they secured the services of Colombian midfielder Luis Riascos on a season-long loan from Gżira United, the Times of Malta can confirm.

The young Colombian midfielder arrived in Malta in 2019 when he joined Sta Lucia FC where he left a good impression.

Last season, Gżira United moved quickly to secure the services of the 19-year-old and decided to give the player an opportunity to secure more first-team football when they loaned him out to Senglea Athletic.

