MOSTA 2

Farrugia 58

Riascos 60

VALLETTA 2

Fontanella 72 pen.

Promise 90

MOSTA

I. Akpan-7; W. Donkin-6.5 (77 S. Akinbule), G. Acheampong-6.5, B. Diarra-6.5, T. Farrugia-7, J. Vassallo-6, Y. Loen-6.5, L. Riascos-6.5, D. Antwi-6 (78 C. Ememe), Z. Brincat-6 (78 M. Mifsud), R. Ekani-6.

VALLETTA

A. Guarnone-6; J. Borg-6, R. Camilleri-6, T. Caruana-6 (65 R. Muscat), C. Gauci-5 (80 A. Zammit), E. Pena Beltre-5, I. Curjuric-6.5, E. Sala-6, C. Prado-7 (65 E. Promise), M. Fontanella-6.5, K. Tulimieri-6.5 (46 L. Campos-6)

Referee Matthew De Gabriele.

Yellow cards Camilleri, Fontanella, Riascos, Diarra, Vassallo, Acheampong, Gauci.

BOV Player of the Match Tyrone Farrugia (Mosta).

A late goal by substitute David Promise rescued Valletta a point against Mosta as both teams kept alive their top six hopes, pending Sirens’ result against Floriana in Sunday’s early kick off.

Valletta and Mosta have 25 points each, with Sirens sitting sixth on 27 points but with a game in hand.

Mosta had opened a two-goal lead against the run of play through Tyrone Farrugia and Luis Riascos but Valletta managed to cancel the deficit. Goals from Mario Fontanella and Promise helped Danilo Doncic’s side secure an important point.

Valletta went out all guns blazing from the start and after seven minutes Ivan Curjuric forced goalkeeper Ini Akpan into action with a well-struck long-range shot.

