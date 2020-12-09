Valletta and Mosta gave life to an enthralling contest as they shared four goals at the Hibs Stadium.

It looked as though Valletta were on course for a comfortable victory after surging into a two-toal lead inside the first 15 minutes.

But Mosta refused to throw in the towel and managed to level the game with two spectacular strikes by the half-time interval.

