Former Labour minister Evarist Bartolo has raised concerns about a major development that appears to be in the works near scenic Wied ta’ l-Isperanza in Mosta.

Bartolo claims a €4.7 million promise of sale agreement was signed for the site to be bought by a company backed by major Gozitan developer Joseph Portelli and others.

"The seller himself said that it was Portelli who bought it, since he is the only one with the power to get what he wants from the Planning Authority," Bartolo claimed on Facebook.

He said that the site currently consists of a number of garages built illegally since 1989.

At some time, the garages were allowed, as long as no further development took place.

Other people tried to develop the area, but they were refused because this site is outside the development zone (ODZ), he said.

Bartolo said the promise of sale agreement was signed weeks ago and that the sum paid led him to wonder how big the project for the valley would be.

When neighbours tried to raise concerns on social media, they were told they were only complaining because they would lose their views, he said.

"As if it was a sin to speak up against continued overdevelopment", Bartolo said.