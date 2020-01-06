Mosta have completed the first signing of the winter transfer window after they reached an agreement to sign Pedro Gusso.

The 26-year-old Brazilian defender has agreed terms to put pen to paper on a contract until the end of the season.

Gusso started the season with First Division high-fliers Lija Athletic and has now agreed to continue the season in the Maltese top-flight with Mosta.

Prior to his move to Lija, Gusso spent the entire career in his homeland Brazil where he was on the books of Atletico Paranaense, Londrina and Prudentopolis Esporte Club.

Gusso is expected to be part of the Mosta squad for Wednesday’s Premier League match against Gudja United at the Centenary Stadium.

Meanwhile, Gudja United are themselves looking to bolster their squad and are in talks to sign Sliema Wanderers goalkeeper Glenn Zammit.

The veteran shot-stopper has found first-team football hard to come by at the Blues as he has fallen behind Antonjo Elezaj and Jake Galea.

Gudja, on their part, are looking to bolster their goalkeeping options as Timmy Aquilina looks set to leave the Premier League strugglers and join Sta Lucia.

Gudja are hopeful of completing a deal in time before Wednesday's meeting with Mosta at the Centenary Stadium.