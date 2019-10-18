MOSTA 1

Jallow 88

STA LUCIA 0

A late goal by Momodou Jallow took Mosta level on points with fourth-placed Gzira United and Hibernians albeit they have played a game more.

Weverton Gomes may have laid a claim to the goal as he swung an inviting cross for Jallow who used his instinctive finish, which ultimately decided the match at the Centenary Stadium.

Both sides had the chances to win the game but Jallow had the decisive say when he headed past Ryan Caruana.

Sta Lucia played with plenty of spirit but fell behind to the sort of goal caused by a lapse of concentration at the back.

Inside the first 10 minutes, some lovely triangulation down the inside left by David Mendoza and Diego Segura working an opening in the box for Maycon Santana who powered through the middle, only to see his shot blocked by Andreas Vella, the Mosta goalkeeper.

The majority of chances fell to Segura, who early on twice shot into the side-netting.

Having survived those scares, Mosta began to show some attacking intent with Momodou Jallow coming face to face with Ryan Caruana only for the Sta Lucia goalkeeper to paw away his effort.

On 40 minutes, Caruana was at his best to push away Rafael Morisco’s freekick as Mosta set about their task of imposing their authority on opponents who had the central defensive figure of Gabriel Bohrer missing through suspension.

The second half continued in the same vein, with Sta Lucia having the upper hand but neither side showing much cutting edge in front of goal.

The longer the game went on the more likely it seemed that one goal would decide it. Mendoza left the entire Mosta defence in his wake with a slick move and some deft footwork but his shot was parried by Vella.

The Mosta goalkeeper then repelled a cross-cum-shot from Daniel Agius. Mosta battled to stay in touch until the 88th minute when the game had a sting in the tail as Weverton delivered a ball to the far post where Momodou Jallow rose to power a header behind Caruana.

David Mendoza of Sta Lucia was named BOV Player of the Match.