The Malta FA Executive Committee have decided that the Protest Board will re-examine the complaint filed by Mosta FC against the result of their Premier League clash against Sirens.

The ruling was sent to the clubs following an urgent meeting held on Friday afternoon by the Malta FA top brass who discussed the recent protests lodged over the Premier League matches Hibernians vs Ħamrun Spartans and Sirens vs Mosta that were marred by some administrative flaws.

Earlier this week, the Malta FA announced that it had launched an internal investigation on both protests.

The local governing body of football had said that it was initiating an inquiry to understand “the shortcomings in the procedures followed by the Registrations Department, if any, and identify responsibilities where and as appropriate.”

