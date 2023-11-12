Image: Times of Malta

Looking into Maltese folklore, Mostri dips between past and present, using talking heads and alien graphics to tell a twisting story that never seems to find its footing.

Stepping into a cinema on a random weekday night, my knowledge of local monsters and mythology was next to non-existent. What type of creatures did Maltese children fear as they got into bed, pulling their covers up in protection? What stories did grandmothers tell their children, about the night they met a man with fire in his voice and no human soul behind his eyes?

Lawrence Sultana’s Mostri attempts to bring such mythical creatures to the screen, recounting a centuries-spanning tale of greed-driven beasts living among fearful mortals. With such a grand task, Sultana splits his film into two paths.

Frans (Silvio Baldacchino), a suspended police officer believes monsters are real and is ridiculed by his peers, sending him into fits of rage. Meanwhile, during the Great Siege, a Djinn (Noel Cuschieri-Huij) is hunted down as he feasts on humans, risking the secret coexistence monsters have lived in so far.

The film flips between the two narratives, diving from one end to the other with very little rhyme or reason. In the modern day, details of Frans’s suspension trickle out of his colleagues as they explain everything verbally, normally through rigid monotone with a few pantomimed exceptions. Then, Sultana cuts to the Djinn, whose surreal nature troubles scenes with more rigidity.

Cuschieri-Huij takes too much inspiration from The Dark Night’s Joker and acts maniacal while chomping down on human flesh. But the effect is almost comical. Pale-skinned and striped in blood, Djinn holds no power over the audience, his fear factor toned down to zero as the stakes have yet to be set. And they never will be.

The film flips between the two narratives, diving from one end to the other with very little rhyme or reason

While one story beat trips over the next one, Mostri becomes muddled with scenes that talk a lot but say very little. Djinn explains his vile plan, but his lines are littered with names of creatures that constantly need to be explained, slowing the pacing to a near halt. And when things are not explained, which is often, it is easy to confuse one background monster for another.

While Sultana chooses to say a lot through his dialogue, the few times the film shows off its horrors, it is done through transparent digital effects. Akin to the infamous Scorpion King’s texture-less CGI, Mostri’s post-production takes several salt shakers to feel immersive, using more than one stock-like effect – such as exploding battlements and shape-shifting faces. While 2002 may have had some leeway in its special effects, it is hard to overlook in a world of Snapchat filters.

Eventually, after using every possible second in its over-two-hour runtime to really let the pot stew, the storylines start to steer towards each other. Question after question, Sultana refuses to answer anything until the last moments of the film, setting up what can only be planned as a twist.

But with so many signposts pointing in that exact direction, Mostri loses the ability to surprise by the time it reaches its climax. Instead of a deep dive into Malta’s mythology, Mostri ends up like a local Twilight; filled with random creatures who flit in and out of the story with very little consequence to the viewer.

Once the credits rolled, I sat in my seat in wonder: do I know more about Maltese folklore than I did two hours ago? Maybe. I did take away a new name or two of a handful of beasts, but I don’t doubt that even they will fade away, sooner rather than later.