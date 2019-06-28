A mother who allegedly tried to strangle her 9-year old daughter with a shoelace has been remanded in custody after pleading not guilty of attempted murder.

Jordanos Gabrhiwet, a 30-year old Eritrean migrant, currently residing at the Hal Far Open Centre, was charged with attempted murder and causing slight injuries to her daughter in the incident which allegedly took place on Monday.

Prosecuting Senior Inspector Trevor Micallef explained how staff at the Open Centre had been alerted and had rushed to the site where the woman was attempting to strangle the child with a shoelace

Luckily the girl suffered only slight injuries, the court was told.

Legal aid counsel Mark Mifsud Cutajar said that bail was not being requested at the arraignment stage.

The mother was remanded in custody.

The daughter was reportedly entrusted into foster care.