A mother striving to put her difficult drug-tainted past behind her was handed a suspended sentence and placed under supervision after admitting to complicity in a robbery from a Marsascala residence.

The 44-year-old woman from St Paul’s Bay was arraigned alongside her friend Brooks Lia, 49, and charged with having played a passive role in the theft that was allegedly committed by her co-accused.

The incident took place on September 28 when the woman, whose name is not being published to safeguard the identity of her minor children, was carrying out cleaning chores at the apartment block.

Her friend, who was lending a hand, allegedly entered the residence and helped himself to cash, watches, jewellery and a television set.

Police investigations zeroed in on the duo who were arrested.

The man was charged with aggravated theft and with breaching bail that was granted in May.

The woman was charged as his accomplice.

Her lawyer, José Herrera, explained that the woman had assisted the police in the investigation and had played a “passive” role in the alleged theft.

She had faced a difficult upbringing and many social problems, but had recently managed to overcome her drug problem and had earned a morning and evening job.

The woman registered an admission, while her co-accused pleaded not guilty.

Prosecuting inspector Darren Buhagiar confirmed that the woman had helped the police in investigations and had played a passive role by letting the alleged theft happen “doing nothing to stop it”.

The prosecution agreed to the defence’s suggestion for the accused to be spared an effective jail term.

After hearing submissions, the court, presided over by magistrate Claire Stafrace Zammit, declared the woman guilty and handed her a two-year jail term suspended for four years. She also issued a supervision order so that the accused could be monitored by a probation officer.

Her co-accused’s lawyer, Mario Mifsud, did not request bail but pointed out that he had just been informed that the woman had allegedly sold the stolen valuables to a Birkirkara jeweller.

For this reason, the prosecution was directed to take all necessary measures to investigate and preserve evidence accordingly.

Inspector Darryl Farr also prosecuted.