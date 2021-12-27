A mother and daughter holidaying in Malta will leave the country with suspended sentences after they got involved in a fight in a Paceville club on Boxing Day.

Serena Maria Falzon, 49 and her 19-year old daughter Ameerrah Renata Falzon Ojo, both UK nationals, were escorted to court on Monday under arrest.

The two were involved in a fight inside a Paceville club and had ended up insulting and threatening police officers called to the scene. The incident was recorded on police bodycams, prosecuting Inspector Leeroy Balzan Engerer told the court.

The mother and daughter were jointly charged with reviling, threatening or causing bodily harm to three police officers, wilfully disturbing the public peace, failing to obey rules concerning mandatory use of face masks and disobeying lawful orders.

They pleaded guilty and confirmed their admission after being given sufficient time by the court to reconsider.

Their legal aid lawyer Jason Grima said that security personnel at the club had been “very rude” towards the women, who ended up in trouble because they could not distinguish the club staff from the policemen who intervened to defuse the argument.

After hearing both parties the court, presided over by magistrate Elaine Mercieca, condemned each of the accused to a nine-month jail term suspended for 18 months together with a fine of €1200 each.