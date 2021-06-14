Laine Tutane, 38 and her daughter Cherilyn Christmas, 13, were heading the leader board after Day One of the Royal Malta Golf Club's Ladies Golf Championship and Moya Hann Cup sponsored by MAC Cosmetics Malta.

On the second day, Tutane and Christmas played side by side in perfect conditions, the scores being even for most of the round.

Tutane eventually beat her daughter by two strokes coming in with a total score of 161 to win the Championship Trophy.

Tutane’s daughter, Christmas ended with a score of 163.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta