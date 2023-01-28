The family of a Gambian man have appealed for help to repatriate his body following his unexpected death in Malta.

Baba Camara, 32, died on January 9 after being admitted to Mater Dei Hospital complaining of back pain.

Camara had travelled to Malta for work to help his family back home. He had been living in Malta for a year, working as a dishwasher and cleaner at a family restaurant in Valletta.

Nicole Debono, a member of the family who owns the restaurant, told Times of Malta that Camara was “always smiling and a lovely person... he remained optimistic until the end”.

Her mother had been particularly close to Camara, she added, describing how worried she had been when he failed to show up for work and she was unable to reach him by phone.

Adama Manneh travelled to Malta following her son’s admittance to hospital but days later, Camara passed away.

On the fundraising page, she describes her son’s death as the “worst nightmare [that] had turned into a reality.

“After he passed away, I was left all alone, broken, hopeless and mournful and I had no money to take his body back to Africa.”

In the weeks leading up to his admission, Camara had also fallen off his bicycle and collapsed while walking.

It is not known if these incidents are related to the back pain he experienced before visiting Mater Dei, though a source close to the family confirmed he had received treatment at the hospital’s oncology unit.

Debono assisted Camara’s mother to create a campaign on fundraising website gogetfunding.com, which aims to raise €6,000 before the end of the month.

As of Saturday morning, the page had attracted €3,468 in pledges, or 57 per cent of the total needed.

Those interested in donating may do so here.