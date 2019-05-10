A mother-of-two facing a three-year jail sentence for drug trafficking pleaded with the court for mercy, saying her daughter had her Holy Communion on Friday.

Sabrina Grech, who has two children aged six and 10, sobbed: “I have only been using drugs for 2 years."

She was one of the four people arrested after a raid by the Drugs Squad at a property in Amery Street, Sliema on Tuesday.

Glenn Busuttil, 42, from Attard and 29-year-old Grech from Sliema were arraigned separately before magistrate Rachel Montebello on Thursday by police inspectors Mark Mercieca and Justine Grech.

Unemployed Busuttil was charged with trafficking cocaine, heroin and cannabis, while Grech was charged with trafficking those drugs as well as aggravated possession. She was also charged with possession of false currency and breaching bail.

Inspector Mercieca informed the court that Busuttil was trafficking small amounts of drugs in order to sustain a drug habit.

Busuttil pleaded guilty, confirming his admission after being given time to reconsider. The magistrate sentenced the man to three years in prison plus a fine of €2,500. He was also placed under a treatment order for four years and will be given help to overcome his drug addiction, explained the court.

Bail was not requested for Ms Grech at this stage.

Lawyer Joseph Bonnici appeared as legal aid for both of the accused.