A Maltese mother-daughter charity duo has kicked off their latest project with more than 90 students enrolling in their annual summer school project in Madagascar.

The summer school initiative, funded by the Maltese foreign ministry, will see the most vulnerable children from the Diego Suarez area receiving academic and extra-curricular classes as well as a meal program and healthcare.

The summer school is just one small part of a child protection, development and community support project they’ve been running since 2012. Laura and Christina Lejman were part of a team that founded The Arnaud Guesry Foundation, a Malta-registered voluntary organisation, which has become a linchpin in the local community.

With a residential facility for over 30 at-risk children the charity cares for abused, neglected, malnourished and chronically ill children who require short- and mid-term housing while being rehabilitated.

The organization also works in the local prisons providing pre-natal care and birthing supervision to incarcerated mothers, as well as running a re-feeding program in partnership with local hospitals for chronically malnourished children.

Both women have lived in the small village of Antanamitarana for several years, managing the day-to-day running of both the residential facility and the community projects on a voluntary basis. Now they go back and forth each year at crucial times and are scheduled to ship out again next week.

The charity is funded, in large part, by friends and colleagues in Malta, as well as a grant from the foreign ministry. All the funds raised are sent directly to Madagascar with Maltese businesses and consultants support on a pro-bono basis. The Arnaud Guesry Foundation is the only Maltese charity operating in Madagascar and Laura and Christina are two of the only three registered Maltese based there - the other being a Catholic nun in the south of the island.

“We’re so incredibly proud of all that we’ve achieved, and we love to think that one of the smallest island nations in the world is making such an impact for the children of one of the largest," Laura, the foundation president, said.

"We rely on our Maltese community to maintain and grow the projects and we’re honoured to represent Malta here in Madagascar. We’ve been recognized for our work by the Ministry of Finance, local Mayor and Village Elders and we could never have done all that we have without the support of the MFTP.”

Christina, who acted as the Foundation’s first Director, added: “People always ask us if it’s hard to live in Madagascar or if some of the children’s stories make us sad, but Madagascar is full of joy and we’ve been incredibly lucky to be welcomed into the community.

"We never imagined the organization would grow the way it has, but mum and I fly our Maltese flag high and proud. We’re always looking for volunteers, sponsors and supporters and would love more Maltese individuals, schools or businesses to get involved!”

For more information on The Arnaud Guesry Foundation and its work please see www.arnaudguesryfoundation.org or find us on facebook.