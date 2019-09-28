A mother-daughter weekend hosted by Happy Parent is being organised at Mount St Joseph Retreat House in Mosta between today at 9am and tomorrow at 4pm.

The main goal of the weekend is for mothers and their daughters to enjoy quality time together, to get away from the normal routine and structure and to enjoy each other’s company and take part in activities that will help strengthen the bond between them.

These include painting, crafts, games, as well as other creative and hands-on sessions.

For more information, visit www.facebook.com/happyparentmalta.