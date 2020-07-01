A young mother is set to miss her daughter’s First Holy Communion on Sunday, after being denied bail on Wednesday following her arraignment over drug-related charges.

The 39-year-old woman from Pietà, whose name is not being disclosed to protect the child, was escorted to court under arrest after being found in possession of cocaine and heroin, under circumstances indicating that the drugs were not for her own personal use.

The fact that some of the drugs were packed in sachets, was seized upon by prosecuting Inspector Mark Anthony Mercieca when voicing objections to the woman’s request for bail.

The woman was also charged with cannabis possession, as well as with allegedly breaching the conditions of a bail decree handed down nine years ago.

The latter charge was also highlighted by the prosecution when objecting to bail, arguing that the accused had failed to abide by earlier court conditions.

The woman pleaded not guilty.

Defence lawyers Franco Debono and Marion Camilleri argued that the accused had never breached bail, handed down in March 2011.

Moreover, the circumstances of the case could possibly result in prosecution before the Drugs Court, where the accused could get a non-jail punishment.

On a more humanitarian note, the woman’s daughter was to receive her First Holy Communion on Sunday and remanding the mother in custody, when she was still presumed innocent, meant that she would miss the family event.

The prosecution stressed further that investigations were still ongoing and civilian witnesses were to testify.

After hearing those submissions by both parties, the Court, presided over by magistrate Yana Micallef Stafrace, turned down the request, urging the prosecution to summon any civilian witnesses as soon as possible.