A mother-of-two has expressed her frustration after the health authorities failed to explain why they denied her an expensive course of treatment for her rare autoimmune disease.

Veronica* suffers from paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a rare and life-threatening disease which progressively sees blood cells attacked and destroyed by the patient’s own immune system.

It is not just the fact that I could die, it’s that the disease comes with complications that will cause me a lot of suffering - Veronica

Nineteen years ago, Veronica developed aplastic anaemia, a condition that limits the production of new blood cells, causing fatigue and leaving her blood unable to clot. Although this was controlled with treatment, in recent years she developed PNH, which can occur in patients who previously had aplastic anaemia.

The 59-year-old mother told Times of Malta she was “disappointed” that her request, made through her consultant haematologist, to be treated with the drug eculizumab has been turned down by the health authorities without any reason being given, especially since it could save her life and stabilise her condition.

'More of life left for me to enjoy'

“This decision was handed down without an explanation and I cannot understand why,” Veronica said solemnly.

“So much money is spent on so many different things.

“However, why is my life not a priority in the scheme of things? I am only 59, I would like to see my children get married and I think there is more life for me left to enjoy.

“It is not just the fact that I could die, it’s that the disease comes with complications that will cause me a lot of suffering, which I see as a bit unfair when there is treatment I could be receiving,” she added.

RELATED STORIES Girl with rare disease makes urgent plea for financial help

You've fallen critically ill. Are you prepared to finance that hardship?

The drug Veronica has requested to be treated with, eculizumab, is widely used to treat PNH patients, with a 2013 study published in the British Journal of Haematology finding a three-year survival rate of 97.6 per cent among the patients surveyed.

She explained that a year of treatment on eculizumab is estimated to cost some €400,000, a price that is astronomically out of her reach even if it were possible for her to purchase the drug on her own initiative.

“It’s not the case that I just want a free handout. Even if I sold my house, I couldn’t afford to pay for it,” Veronica said.

“This is not a disease I could have prevented nor taken caution against. This is just something that could randomly happen to anyone. This treatment could, if not outright cure me, stabilise my condition and improve my life greatly.”

Veronica has been told by her consultant that, in lieu of treatment by eculizumab, stem cell therapy could be an option with, however, a far lower success rate.

'I refuse to give up'

“Honestly, stem cell treatment will mean a journey full of pain for me and is dependent on whether any of my siblings are a match,” she said.

Aside from this, stem cell therapy only has a 25 per cent success rate and comes with its own risk of death.

Veronica confesses that her desire for anonymity stems from the fact that she does not want people to pity her.

Although she and her family have appealed to the Community Chest Fund for help, these have also not been forthcoming and have not yet replied to Veronica’s request after three months.

I will keep praying and I will keep fighting - Veronica

“I have to be honest, my illness is invisible and I don’t want people to treat me differently just because they know I am ill,” she said.

“Mentally, I have put all of my focus on getting better and I absolutely refuse to give up.

“There’s a 10 per cent chance I could get better by myself and that’s enough for me to hold on to. I will keep praying and I will keep fighting.

“Only God knows for certain when my time is up,” Veronica said with determination.

“But if there is something that can be done in the meantime to help me, I think I should at least be given the chance.

“My life is valuable and I am shocked that my case is being treated differently to others.”

Times of Malta has contacted the health ministry for comment.