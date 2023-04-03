A woman who grabbed a mug and hit her abusive partner on the head when he threatened to slit her young son’s throat was granted bail on Monday.

Diana Degabriele, 37 of Cospicua, was arraigned over an incident that led to her partner, Stefan Montebello, being remanded in custody just over a week ago.

The man had pleaded not guilty to threatening the woman, assaulting her and damaging her mobile phone during the row at a Cospicua residence on March 22.

Degabriele had reported the incident that was witnessed by her young child, her father and her paternal uncle.

She said she had reacted when her partner threatened, to slit the throat of her young son, prosecuting Inspector Colin Sheldon confirmed when asked by her defence lawyer in court.

That was when she struck her partner with a mug, causing him grievous head injuries. He was hospitalised for a day and a half and the woman was summoned for police questioning.

Child Protection Services officials also spoke to her son who had witnessed the incident. The boy was greatly attached to his mother, constantly clinging to her and kicking up a fuss while she was inside the interrogation room at police headquarters.

Degabriele pleaded not guilty to insulting and threatening her partner, grievously injuring him and breaching the peace.

The prosecution did not object to bail.

The woman had an untainted record that “spoke for itself,” pointed out her lawyer Charles Mercieca, adding that she had reported the incident wherein she and her son were victims.

Moreover, when summoned for questioning, she went willingly to the police station and cooperated all along. The woman also had sole custody of her minor son. She was a victim in this episode and would likely plead self-defence in the course of the proceedings, the lawyer added.

Magistrate Elaine Mercieca, granted bail against a personal guarantee of €2000, once weekly signing of the bail book and under strict orders not to approach prosecution witnesses