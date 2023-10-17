A man who is alleged to have consistently demanded money from his mother and threatened her to the point that she walked out, has been remanded in custody.

A court heard on Tuesday that the woman handled the financial affairs of her 32-year-old son because of his drug problem.

Prosecuting Inspector Colin Sheldon said that last month the woman turned up at the police domestic violence unit to report that she was being harassed and threatened by the accused.

She explained that her son had asked for €200 out of his own savings in the morning and a further €70 later that afternoon.

The mother, well-aware of his violent temperament and having allegedly experienced some physical violence in the past, moved out of the house she shared with her son before he returned.

She told the police she wanted to avoid an escalation of the situation, the inspector said.

Whilst filing her police report last month, the mother received constant texts and calls from her son, the inspector continued.

The police obtained an arrest warrant against him on September 19. That same day, he was taken to Mount Carmel Hospital under a conveyance order and remained there until Monday when he was certified fit for interrogation.

During the arraignment on Tuesday, in the presence of his mother, the man pleaded not guilty to causing her fear of violence, harassment, misuse of electronic communications equipment as well as insults and threats.

He was also charged with committing the alleged offences during the operative term of a suspended sentence delivered in November last year as well as relapsing.

Defence lawyer, Albert Zerafa, requested bail, explaining that it would be appropriate for the court to hear what the mother had to say, in view of the fact that she was apparently willing to take her son back home.

Moreover, the incident did not involve any physical violence but allegedly calls for money to the mother who handled her son’s funds.

The accused had kicked his drug problem but apparently had a relapse over the past three months or so, explained the lawyer, pointing out further that this had been the first report filed by the mother.

She had explained that she did not want to make things worse for her son and had acted the way she did so as to help him.

The prosecutor objected the bail not only because the case was still at a premature stage but also because of the real risk of some other future incident.

Although the alleged victim had an alternative residence and her son had been out of touch with drugs during his four-week stay in hospital, there was no guarantee that circumstances would remain unchanged if he were to be granted bail.

Parte civile lawyer Carina Nagiah, assisting the accused’s mother, said that whilst understanding the prosecution’s concerns, insisting that the accused was not to go home meant that he would remain under arrest.

The mother had an alternative residence, her lawyer added.

Magistrate Giannella Camilleri Busuttil denied bail in view of the nature of the offences and the fact that the mother was still to testify, deemed that there was a real fear of tampering with evidence as well as the fear that the accused might commit other similar offences.

The court lacked peace of mind that the accused would abide by court conditions if granted bail, the magistrate said.

However the court recommended to the Prisons Director to afford the accused all necessary care and treatment whilst issuing a protection order in favour of his mother.

“Cherish your mother because she’s the only one we have,” advised the court.

In light of requests by both parties, the court ordered a ban on publication of the names of both the mother and the accused.