Police are investigating a mother's claim that officers brutally beat her son for failing to wear a face mask.

Simone Camilleri shared a picture on Facebook of a man's bruised back that she said showed her son's injuries after the alleged assault in Paceville on Sunday evening. She claimed her son's head was also bruised badly.

“I agree that if someone forgets their mask they should be fined, but to be butchered like this, is this the law?” she wrote.

She appealed for anyone who can help her and her son to get in touch and encouraged people to share her post.

A police spokesperson said the allegations are being investigated by the Professional Standards Office, which deals with complaints of unethical behaviour allegedly committed by the police.

Masks are mandatory in all public places as a measures to stop the spread of COVID-19, with those failing to do so ordered to pay a fine of up to €100. The penalty is halved for anyone who agrees to pay up front.