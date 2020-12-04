A man allegedly lied to his mother about being beaten by the police in Paceville over his failure to wear a mask.

Police investigating the claim made by mother and son have now turned their attention on the pair for filing a false report, which carries a one-year jail term if proven, police sources have said.

Earlier this week, the man’s mother, Simone Camilleri, posted a photograph on Facebook of a man’s bruised back that, she said, showed her son’s injuries after the alleged assault in Paceville on Sunday evening.

She claimed that her son had been beaten for failing to wear a face mask in the street and that his head was badly bruised in the back of a police van.

But an internal investigation by the unit, which deals with complaints of unethical behaviour committed by the police, revealed that the story had been made up and that no such beating had taken place, a police source said.

The man was allegedly drunk at the time and refused to give his details to the police when he was stopped walking around without a mask.

The man became aggressive and a decision was taken to place him inside the police van stationed at Paceville square, the source said. The man then threw himself around inside the van, according to this source.

When contacted, Camilleri said she preferred not to comment for the time being.

A spokesman for the police said the alleged beating of the man had not taken place.

“Following investigations carried out by the police, also internally by the Professional Standards Office, it resulted that there was no use of violence by the police against the person, as alleged.”

The mother yesterday deleted the original post and uploaded a fresh one apologising to the police for the accusation she had made.