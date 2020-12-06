They come from opposing political sides, but have a world in common. Lydia Abela, the wife of Prime Minister Robert Abela, and AnneMarie Grech, the spouse of Opposition leader Bernard Grech, were both thrown into the political limelight this year – at a time when the world was battling a global pandemic.

The two women share their thoughts during an exclusive joint interview in Sunday Circle. Both are mothers who chose to continue with their careers. And, over the past months, both have spoken out about loneliness.

Way back in July, Abela said she was determined to make a difference through her role to shed light on social issues, starting with the problem of loneliness – highlighted by the pandemic.

“I was not aware that such a high percentage of people feel lonely at some point in their life and this increased with the pandemic. We need to teach our children to remain in contact with their grandparents: who one day had a full house and suddenly ended up alone. This impacts health and mental health,” she says.

Grech, agrees and shares her personal experience while in isolation after she tested positive for COVID-19.

“I experienced loneliness when I had COVID and spent three weeks on my own. The day started early and never ended. I was in a small place, which made me realise how people who live in confined spaces must feel – such as inmates, hospital patients, people in elderly homes and so on – especially during a pandemic when they have to stay indoors. We need to think about these people,” she says.

Abela continues: “This year we will be living Christmas differently. Let’s look around us – at those people we may be too busy for during the year – and ask them how we can help,” she says.

Read the full interview in Sunday Circle here http://sundaycircle.tom-mag.com/29/index.html#issue/12